29 year old recently-recruited teacher in Lundazi has taken his own life after being warned about absconding from work

NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHER KILLS HIMSELF OVER ABSENTEEISM

A 29 year old recently-recruited teacher in Lundazi, Eastern Province has removed himself from the payroll and land of the living after being warned about absconding from work.

Winston Longwe originally of Chipata and deployed at Chindindindi Primary School in Lundazi was found hanging and lifeless on Wednesday by his father.

According to reports, Longwe had been summoned by the school administration and cautioned against missing duties after he absconded work last Tuesday.

After the ballocking, the deceased called his father Aaron Longwe and complained that he had been warned over absentism.

The teacher’s then travelled from Chipata to Lundazi and upon reaching his son’s residence, he found him hanging and dead.

Eastern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer Davies Simwanza has confirmed the suicide saying police suspect no foul play.

Kalemba