3 MONTHS AFTER WEDDING, WOMAN FINDS HER HUSBAND WITH THEIR MATRON – KAPIRI

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A respected business man in Kapiri has pleaded not guilty of cheating on his wife despite being found in the same bed with a woman who was their wedding matron.

Information available indicate that the couple has been married for three months and they are expecting the gift of the original sin.

However, yesterday hell was tasted on earth when the wife was tipped that her husband was having a good time at her friend’s house.

The man identified as Chilekwa Allan, 35 year old, after being caught red handed was forced to drive his vehicle fleeing the scene naked.

Margaret, who is married to this shameless man, could not hold her tears seeing her friend who was even matron at her wedding three months ago locked with her husband like an old key in the padlock.

After seeing her, both the husband and the matron got off the bed and stood looking at each other without saying a word. The wife did not even open her mouth, the husband trotted out of the room naked and drove off.

After being questioned, the husband said his car broke down near the matron’s house and the next he knew was in bed with her.

Meanwhile, the wife has packed her belongings and the husband has since been begging her not to leave saying it was the devil. He also told family members that he had begged the wife to leave this woman and not be friends with her because every time she steps out, the named matron gets closer to him.