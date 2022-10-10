4 Die In Ambulance And Motorbike Collision in kasama

BABY, 3 OTHERS DIE IN AMBULANCE AND MOTORBIKE COLLISION

A 1-year-old baby has died in a road traffic accident involving which happened after a motor bike collided with an ambulance where the baby was.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement issued to the media today that the accident happened yesterday around 19:30 hours at Kasama village of Chief Mwamba in Kasama District along Lukupa Road.

Mr Hamoonga disclosed that three other passengers from the same ambulance died on the spot.

“Three people died on the spot and One female Juvenile later died at the hospital whilst Twelve others sustained injuries after a T-Better Motor bike Unregistered and a Toyota Land Cruiser Registration GRZ 661 CR a Ministry of Health Ambulance collided yesterday around 19:30 hours at Kasama village of Chief Mwamba in Kasama District along Lukupa Road,” he said.

“The Four have been identified as Abel Mwila aged 25 a Rider of the Motor bike and his Pillion Christopher Mwaba aged 30. The other deceased were passengers from the Toyota Land Cruiser identified as Gladys Mwansa aged 39 and a female juvenile aged one. Amongst the deceased persons, the two Males are from Kasama Village whilst the female and a Juvenile are of Chief Mwamba area.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the ambulance and 11 others have sustained injuries.

“The twelve injured include the following:1. The Driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser Sylvester Katongo aged 32 who complained of chest pains. 2. A Nurse Lydia Mutale aged 29 who sustained a fractured Left arm and Leg. 3. F/Chanda Mwila aged 26 who complained of Backache. 4. F/Rosemary Mutale aged 22 complained of body pains…” he disclosed.

“5. F/Rhoda Ngoma aged 22 complained of chest pains. 6. F/Given Chishimba aged 22 who sustained head injuries. 7. F/Irene Mumbi aged 52 sustained head injuries. . A female a Juvenile aged seven who complained of severe body pains. 9. A female Juvenile aged three who sustained head injuries. 10. A female Juvenile aged two who sustained body pains. 11. M/ Wisdom Kabwe aged 22 who sustained head injuries. 12. M/Moses Bwalya aged 30 a Zambia National Service (ZNS) Officer who complained of chest pains.”

Mr Moonga said all the injured are of Chief Mwamba, except the ZNS officer who is from Makeni in Lusaka and are all admitted in Kasama General Hospital.

He explained that the accident occurred when the Rider who was moving in the direction of South to North (Kasama Town to Kasama village) suddenly turned right without due care, thus cutting in the way of the Toyota Land Cruiser which was coming from the opposite direction of North to South (Mwamba Clinic to Kasama General hospital).

“Consequently, the Motorbike was hit by the Vehicle which later on raced off the road on the western side and overturned. Both the Motor bike and the Toyota Land Cruiser were extensively damaged. The bodies of the deceased