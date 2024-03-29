50 Cent’s baby momma Daphne Joy is named as Diddy’s ‘SEX WORKER’

50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy has been named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against his former employer, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the OnlyFans model was accused of being a sex worker involved in the rapper’s alleged sex trafficking ring. She was allegedly one of three women Combs, 54, “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend” to for their sex work.

Joy, 37, has not publicly addressed the allegation.

The model dated 50 Cent for one year beginning in 2011, and they welcomed a son, Sire, in September 2012.

The “In Da Club” rapper has been mocking Combs for days over his several lawsuits that have accumulated over the last few months.

Jones sued Combs in February for allegedly sexually assaulting him while they collaborated on his latest album between September 2022 and November 2023.

He also claimed he was forced to solicit sex workers and perform sex acts in front of the rapper, and said he believes he was drugged and raped during a February 2023 party.

Combs and his team adamantly denied all of the producer’s allegations, with his attorney, Shawn Holley, telling Page Six that “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar” who is after money.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Holley further slammed.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” she continued.

“Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls.”

“We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”