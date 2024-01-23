A 71-year-old Rwandan man named Callixte Nzamwita has purportedly chosen a life of isolation for the past 55 years due to an intense fear of women.

Allegedly starting this self-imposed exile at the age of 16, Mr. Nzamwita has secluded himself within his home, where he reportedly conducts all aspects of daily life, including sleeping and cooking.

Gynophobia, the fear of women, is not officially acknowledged as an independent mental disorder. However, clinically, it falls under the category of specific phobias.

Mr. Nzamwitza explained, “I chose to confine myself and install a fence around my house to ensure that women do not approach me closely.”

A neighbor of his that was interviewed said: “Whenever we attempt to assist him, he refuses us to approach or engage in conversation. Instead, we provide items by throwing them into his house.”

Credit: Africa Updates