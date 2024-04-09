8 members of Ugandan music band arrested for ‘insulting’ Yoweri Museveni

Eight members of a Ugandan music band, the Crane Performers, have been arrested for complaining that the president’s speech at the weekend was too long.

The complaint by one of the band members was seen as an insult to President Yoweri Museveni, who was speaking during the 50th wedding anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi and his wife Jacqueline Mbabazi on Saturday night.

The band members were speaking said to be speaking in the local Runyankole language, according to security sources, privately owned Uganda Radio Network news website reported.

The band members are alleged to have said “Rutabandana Waturusya Rugahamuzindaro”, which loosely translates to “over speaker, we are tired, leave the microphone”, the report added.

“Immediately, security rounded up Crane Performers as suspects who had insulted the President. Among the suspects was the group’s director Gordon Kayovu,” sources said.

The musicians who include Edward Tugume 37, David Muvunyi 47, Walter Oleng 38, Simon Bebwa 27, Paul Ruduli, and Tonny Okello are reportedly being held at the Kampala Central Police Station.

They have been charged with insulting the president, according to court files seen by the local media.

A case file on reference CPS K’LA CRB 614/2024 was opened on Sunday where charges of insulting the person of the President were preferred against the suspects.

“We recorded the statements on Sunday from the suspects and witnesses. They were interviewed in the presence of SFC,” sources said.

Neither the band nor the police have commented on the matter.