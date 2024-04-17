9.8 MILLION ZAMBIANS SEVERELY AFFECTED BY DRAUGHT

By Darius Choonya

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that 9.8 million Zambia have severely been affected by the draught situation in Zambia.

In his statement on the draught response appeal, the President has since asked for urged support to tackle the situation.

He says the country need about K 23. 5 billion to adequately address the urgent humanitarian and recovery needs resulting from the drought that has affected millions of Zambians.

The President has since made an appeal to the international community, local partners, the private sector, religious organizations, and civil society organizations to extend their financial and material support in mitigating the devastating effects of the drought crisis.- Diamond TV