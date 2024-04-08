92-YEAR-OLD PUPIL REMEMBERS HIS LATE TEACHER KK

92 year old man Mukuka Chifwamba, a former pupil of the late first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda in Chinsali district has described his late teachers’ contribution to the education sector as exceptional.

In an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Chifwamba said Dr Kaunda played a commendable role in ensuring all Zambians had the opportunity to access free education in the post-colonial era.

Mr Chifwamba disclosed that before Independence, access to education was very limited to many Zambians especially those living in rural areas.

He however noted that under late Dr. Kaunda’s leadership this was addressed when his administration introduced the free education policy.

“Although education was very cumbersome due to the great distances to the education facilities and it was also a rare commodity to get into an upper school or a boarding school, Dr Kaunda made significant strides to provide this service on equal terms for all,” he added.

He further stated that during his time as a teacher at Lubwa Mission in the early 1950s before he joined active politics, Dr Kaunda exhibited the good qualities of an educationist.

Mr Chifwamba also mentioned that there is a need for the late First President of the Republic of Zambia’s legacy to be preserved by recognising his immense contribution to the education sector such as the establishment of the University of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Watson Lombe, another Chinsali Senior resident, said the late President regarded education as a meaningful tool towards liberation.

Mr Lombe stated that this ideology is what prompted him to take up the teaching career which further guided him into active politics.

“Dr Kaunda started teaching at the age of 17 years old here at Lubwa Mission and this entails how passionate he was about education,” he said.

April 2024, marks the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s centenary birthday celebration themed, “KK @100, Celebrating the Life of a Legend.”