I HAVE RESOLVED TO SUE MY PARENTS TOMORROW!

A 35 year old man has vowed to sue his parents for asking him to leave their home on grounds that he is too old to stay with them. Writing to the Mast Newspaper today, Wilson Phiri said his parents are unfair.

.

He wrote:

“My parents want me to leave their house simply because I turned 35 yrs. I don’t have a job but I am a graduate. Is feel its against the law for parents to chase a child out of a house, so am suing them 2moro. They are saying that the job will find me hustling but what can I do? I will 2moro report my parents to victim support Unity because its too much”.