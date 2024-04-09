A BaFather naiwe, we are not using your message to gain political mileage – Chilufya Tayali Tells Father Chewe Mukosa

FR. CHEWE MUKOSA HAS TO ACT WITHIN THE STRUCTURES OF THE CHURCH, SO HE NEEDS TO BE UNDERSTOOD

A BaFather naiwe, we are not using your message to gain political mileage, but we are agreeing with your message. At times the message of the Church resonates with the politicians and we exploit, and when it doesn’t we also react.

I agree with you, that going to the police is not necessary since they cancelled it publicly. Besides it could have fuelled tension which certainly is not our intention as the Church.

I also agree with Lawyers, because there is a way that the legal system works. You can’t write a call-out and just cancel it with a public statement. They police needed to write.

I have not seen any political party that has claimed Fr. Chewe as their member, so there was no need to go that mile. Besides we appreciate him for being so impartial, candid and effective in speaking about Social justice.

Anyway, the Church has a structure in which it operates such that there is a check on what is going on and who is doing what. No one who is part of the Church, especially the clergy, can just do whatever they want.

Bishops and Religious Congregations’ superiors will not allow certain things to go unchecked, if any Priest dares to be deviant, he gets chopped off. That is why some of us failed to be Priests.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Fr. Chewe is already having some undue pressure from those that are subtly aligned but are part of the Church. We have seen these things and we know how it is done.

Archbishop Milingo was doing very well with his Charismatic mission, in the 1980s, but other Bishops did not agree and they caused him to be taken to Rome, only to be rescued by the Moon Church and they gave him Maria Sung to tender him.

Otherwise, BaFather, continue preaching the Good News and standing up for social justice.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!