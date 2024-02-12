A CHINESE CHEF WHO BECAME A MILLIONAIRE IN ZAMBIA.

I was a stone breaker in Lusaka West and the dad to this Chinese lady was a Chef in the Chinese Construction building the Hilton Hotel in Lusaka and then the dad went on to become a Chef in Mafinga District of Zambia.

How the Chinese Chef became a $$$$$ millionaire and relocated back to China and settled in China’s financial hub for influence in Brokerage Services for Chinese Companies headed to Zambia was a mystery until when I met the daughter in one of Shanghai’s exclusive hotel.And so that Chinese Chef kept my contact details and we have been chatting from the day he left.Little did I realise that my information was shaping investment decisions in Shanghai’s financial markets.

But when I got the full story in Shanghai,China I cried. Go to Mafinga now and spot a rich Zambianese?

Thanks Sharon and welcome back to Zambia. You left when you were 14 years and you are now back older and richer to the same Country that made you rich.

The suit in this picture was tailor made for me at an exclusive Shanghai Bespoke Tailor by a passionate friend, a Zambian who was with me on this trip and sponsored my trip too.

My appeal is the proverbial one.

You hired those expensive tesla cars and maybach cars for me and for a good reason,because God placed you in that environment to facilitate such wider opportunities to flow down to ordinary citizens of Zambia.

It takes 13 days to build a Toyota Corolla but 13 months to build a Rolls Royce!