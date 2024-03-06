A GLANCE INTO ZAMBIA 10 YEARS FROM TODAY

Authored By Mupishi Jones

One of the glaring differences between the past governments and the current government is that the current government has managed to marshal rational and objective citizens towards seeing a common future.It is managing to give hope to millions of it’s silent citizens.The current government is very focused and able to see the future with clarity and advise it’s citizens appropriately.

When the Minister of Finance, Honorable Situmbeko Musokotwane advised those keeping dollars for speculation purposes thinking the kwacha will continue to succumb to a dollar to rethink because the kwacha was very shortly going to start putting up a spirited fight against the dollar. Those of us who believed in his vast experience in this field, complied, quickly offloaded the dollar and averted loses.

However, those who oppose everything from government incurred heavy looses as a result of the appreciation of the kwacha.

This is called vision, seeing what others couldn’t see.

Similarly, whilst others are able to see clearly how this country will be 10 years from now with all things being equal,a few still believe in those who’s business is to oppose everything coming from the current government.

Kindly close your eyes for a little while and imagine through apolitical senses how this country will be in 10 years time from now all things being equal.

Imagine the debt mountain sorted out with debt repayment funds channeled to needy sectors?.Imagine our mines operating at full capacity with production levels around 3 million tonnes.Imagine all that current demand for additional CRBs and desks fulfilled and yet CDF funds still going to constituencies?

Imagine a society full of informed citizens devoid of “junkies”because the over 2.3 million, beneficiaries of free education are now in universities and colleges?.Imagine where every government health center in this country is equipped with piped tap water and electricity?

.Imagine a society with zero tolerance to corruption because society regards corruption as a social shame?.Imagine a country where all it’s highway road network under PPP like the Lusaka/Ndola road are regularly maintained?.

Imagine a country where each province has its own one or more maize milling plants capable of feeding itself and enough to feed other provinces?

Kindly open your eyes now and see whether you’re seeing what I’m seeing how Zambia will be in 10 years time!

Don’t you foresee a time when this rush for additional CRBs and desks due to free education one day will be over? Don’t you believe that at the current rate, very soon every government infrastructure will have water reticulation systems equipped with piped tap water and electricity?

At the current environment, don’t you believe that we can hit the target of producing 3 million tonnes of copper? Don’t you believe that very soon Zambia will be amongst the top electric car battery exporters in the world? Don’t you believe that the Copperbelt Province and the country at large will reclaim it’s glory and position as a continental football giant through football sponsorship from the mines?

This is how I see Zambia in 10 years time,do you?

Mupishi Jones

