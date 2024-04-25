A Helicopter In A Ward By Election, Angers Hon. Given Katuta

A HELICOPTER IN A WARD BY ELECTION, ANGERS KATUTA

Katuta Condemns UPND’s Use of Helicopter to Visit Chiengi as ‘Mockery’ of Constituents’ Plight

In a scathing statement, the media team of Independent Member of Parliament for Chiengi Constituency, Hon. Given Katuta, has denounced the UPND government’s decision to send Minister Elvis Nkandu to the area via a K320,000 helicopter trip as a “mockery” of the constituents’ pressing needs.

The statement highlights the stark contrast between the UPND’s lavish mode of transport and the dire realities faced by the people of Chiengi, who are grappling with the deplorable state of the Kashikishi Lunchinda Road, crippling poverty, skyrocketing cost of living, and chronic drug shortages in local health facilities.

“The people of Chiengi are struggling to access basic services and infrastructure, yet the UPND government chooses to fly in a minister on a K320,000 helicopter trip. This is a blatant mockery of our constituents’ plight,” the statement reads.

The media team goes on to accuse the UPND of engaging in vote-buying tactics, alleging that Minister Nkandu has boasted about arriving with “enough cash, chitenge, and t-shirts to give every voter.” The statement urges the people of Chiengi to see through these attempts to sway their votes and instead focus on the real issues affecting their community.

“Our constituents are intelligent and cunning. They have organized themselves to receive cash handouts from Hon. Nkandu, who is known for his vote-buying antics. We call on the people of Chiengi to exercise their democratic rights without succumbing to these tactics,” the statement asserts.

Furthermore, the media team criticizes the government’s failure to assist the flood-affected families in the region, contrasting it with the lavish expenditure on the ministerial visit.

“While the government can afford to waste K320,000 on a helicopter trip, they have neglected the urgent needs of the flood-affected families in our constituency. This is a clear indication of the UPND’s misplaced priorities,” the statement declares.

In conclusion, the media team reaffirms Hon. Katuta’s commitment to serving the people of Chiengi and her determination to continue advocating for the resolution of the constituency’s pressing issues, regardless of the political machinations of her opponents.