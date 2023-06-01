ACC ARRESTS PROVINCIAL CONTROLLER OF GOVERNMENT VEHICLES FOR GRAFT

THE Anti-Corruption Commission – ACC has arrested Southern Province Controller of Government Vehicles, Levy Wangwamba, for Willful Failure to Follow Procedure in the disposal of properties.

The properties in question belonged to the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information and Media, as well as the Ministry of Education and the Zambia Police.

ACC Acting Head-Corporate Communications, Dr. Dorothy Mzumara, says Wangwamba aged 48 of Dambwa North Extension in Livingstone, has been charged with four counts of Willful Failure to Follow Procedure.

This is contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that Wangwamba on dates unknown but between 11th May 2016 and 31st December 2017 in Choma District, failed to follow applicable procedures regarding the disposal of Motor Vehicles and Motor bikes.

Further, Wangwamba has been charged with one count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property contrary to Section 34 (1) (a ) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Mzumara explains that Wangwamba and Mwamba Chanda on dates unknown but between 11th May 2016 and 31st December 2017 in Livingstone District jointly and acting together corruptly acquire a Mitsubishi Rosa bus belonging to the Ministry of Health.

The duo has since been released on Bond and will appear in the Choma Magistrate Court on 7th June, 2023.

