ACC DG frustrating fight against corruption – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

We don’t fight new Corruption

ACC DG frustrating fight against corruption

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Strong reports indicate that the ACC Director General, Tom Shamakamba, has repeatedly spurned ACC Board’s directives to pursue credible reports of investigations affecting Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and others in the New Dawn Government.

On many occasions, the Board has directed the DG, who is just not interested in fighting corruption, but is keen in fighting the Patriotic Front, to pursue investigations.

President Hichilema’s Government and his Ministers are being viewed as a group that is pillaging and plundering national resources using sophisticated methods.

Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe has stated that Hichilema’s Government is proving to be the most corrupt government and will pillage public resources than any other previous government.

“If PF was corrupt, they were mere pick-pocketers, stealing small change. UPND are thieves and plunderers”

Hichilema’s Government has abandoned open tenders affecting large-scale procurements, preferring the corrupt direct bidding or single-sourcing methods.

Recently President Hakainde Hichilema, terminated the appointment of Idah Chella as Director General of the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA).

Reports indicate that Ms. Chella was demanding for normalization of procurement processes that abided by the ZPPA Act as direct bidding or single-sourcing was designed for emergency procurement and not routine processes to enhance security of public funds and intended to promote transparency and accountability.

Similarly, the Auditor General ignored to audit corrupt procurements at Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Tourism and others.

But he opted to conduct a bogus audit on utilization of public loans, whose projects have previously been audited and Parliament adopted proposed self-correcting recommendations.

This scheme falls in line with their open intentions.

“We don’t fight corruption, we don’t fight new acts of corruption. We fight corruption affecting the Patriotic Front”.