ACC FREEZES BANK ACOUNT BELONGING TO SAVENDA SYSTEMS LIMITED

ACC RESTRICTS SAVENDA BANK ACCOUNT AFTER CEO ATTEMPTED TO WITHDRAW $3.4 MILLION.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has issued a Restriction Notice on one of the accounts for Savenda Systems Limited after an attempt by Chief Executive Officer Clever Mpoha to withdraw the entire sum of US$3.4 million which was sitting in its account.

ACC Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Timothy Moono says the Restriction was done pursuant to the Anti-Corruption Act. No. 3 of 2012, which gives the Director General powers to restrict property or money in a bank for a person who is under investigation.

In a statement, Mr. Moono says the ACC has been conducting investigations against Savenda Group of Companies Director and Chief Executive Officer Clever Mpoha who was August this year subsequently arrested and charged with the offense of Corrupt Practices by Private Persons in connection with a contract for the supply and delivery of military uniforms for the Zambia National Service.

And Mr.Moono has clarified that the Commission has neither shut down the company nor taken over the firm.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving US$17.9 million.

Mr. Kalaluka, aged 45 has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.