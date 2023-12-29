ACC Raids Stanely Kakubo’s House In Search For Evidence Of Graft

ACC turns Kakubo’s house upside down

A TEAM of investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday turned Stanley Kakubo’s house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area upside down as they searched for evidence of graft.

Barely 24 hours after his resignation as foreign affairs minister in the wake of a business scandal, law enforcement agents have become Kakubo’s new ‘companions’.

According to sources, ACC officers arrived at Kakubo’s house on Lewanika close around 10:00 hours and spent the next six hours searching the premises.

On Tuesday, Kakubo tendered in his resignation letter as minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation following allegations that he swindled Lian An Mining Company Limited and its director Zhang Lian An out of US$300, 000.

Kakubo is said to have breached a contract they had entered into for the sale of his mine in Kasempa after having received US$300, 000 and a Mercedes Benz X class registration number ADE 5962 as part payment.

The Kapiri mposhi member of parliament is said to have been dishonest in his dealings for selling the mine to someone else despite having received payment.

Lian An is now reclaiming the money and a car it gave to Kakubo and threatened to sue him if he does not return the items.

According to a search warrant issued to Kakubo by the Anti-graft body the commission suspects the evidence connecting the minister to allegations of corrupt practices was lying in his premises hence the reason they searched his house.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba