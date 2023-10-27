According to Yaya Toure, former Chipolopolo captain, Christopher Katongo is one of Africa’s most underrated greatest footballers of all time

Toure, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, made these revelations on a BBC podcast dubbed Match of the Day Africa: Top 10.

On this weekly podcast, Toure, former Nigerian striker Efan Ekoku, and host Gabriel Zakuani draw up the top 10 and debate all things African football.

This week’s topic was an interesting one, where the three football minds drew up a list of former African greats that they felt never got the credit they deserved during their playing days.

Both Toure and Ekoku were more than glad to include Katongo, in the top 10 of Africa’s most underrated players.

Toure and Katongo’s paths first crossed during the 2012 AFCON final, where Zambia ended up lifting the trophy at the expense of a star-studded Ivory Coast side.

“Katongo had been a captain for Zambia in the past, a really good leader, he was a hard worker in this team,” Toure said. “I remember him in 2012; they were able to beat us in the final, and he led the team all the way him and Herve [Renard] my former coach, were like that—same principles, same mindset.”

Toure described Katongo as a brilliant leader and captain.

Meanwhile, Ekoku backed Toure’s view on Katongo.

“People like Christopher Katongo, if he was playing for Ivory Coast or Nigeria, maybe he would get more appreciation; he was a real leader,” Ekoku said.

-bolanews