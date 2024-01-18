ACCUSED MAN IN COURT DEFECATES AND THROWS AROUND FAECAL MATTER

The court in Nakonde has been thrown into chaos today after a man accused of burglary and theft stripped naked and threw feces all over inside the building.

This is the second time he has done this in two years.

The man, identified as Novic Siame, was brought to the Nakonde magistrate court this morning for plea, but he refused to enter and started undressing himself at the entrance door.

He then began throwing feces everywhere, creating a foul smell and a health hazard.

It took police a tear gas to bring him to order.

He has been taken back to the cells, where he will await further action.

The motive behind his bizarre behavior is not clear.

Some speculate that he is mentally unstable, while others suggest that he is trying to avoid trial or get sympathy from the court.

Chete FM