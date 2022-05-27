Ameican actor, Kevin Spacey has been charged with a string of sexual offences in Britain over eight years.

The Hollywood star, 62, will be prosecuted for four counts of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, after a probe was launched by the Met Police in 2017.

Spacey is also accused of ‘causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent’.

The Crown Prosecution Service today revealed one man, now in his 40s, claims he was sexually assaulted twice in March 2005. A second man, now in his 30s, claims that in August 2008 he was sexually assaulted and then forced to engage in a sex act against his will. All these alleged incidents took place in London.

The third complainant, now in his 30s, said he was sexually assaulted in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Spacey, the star of some of Hollywood’s biggest hits of the past three decades as well as TV shows such as House of Cards, was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said today: ‘The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

‘He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.’

The actor was interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police’s Complex Case Team in America back in 2019. They passed a file to the CPS last year.

In November 2017, the Old Vic Theatre company said it had received 20 personal testimonies of allegations of inappropriate behaviour relating to him, adding it ‘truly apologised’.