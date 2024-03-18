Actress Meagan Good reveals she’s ‘in love’ with Jonathan Majors

American actress, Meagan Good opened up about her relationship with Jonathan Majors as they step out for their first major awards show since his assault conviction

The gorgeous actress, 42, said she’s ‘in love’ with the Marvel actor, 34, during the couple’s first appearance at the 2024 NCAAP Image Awards on Saturday.

‘I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing and I’m getting excited about what’s next,’ she told People on the red carpet. ‘Yeah, just a lot of things at once, but what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.’

When it comes to maintaining a positive outlook while navigating her romance with Majors amidst his legal issues, the star expressed that she is keeping the faith.

‘I keep my eyes on God, that’s the focus,’ she explained. ‘And I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know that I know. And in time, everything else just catches up with what you know, if you’re true to yourself and you’re authentic.’

The NCAAP Image Awards marked Meagan and Jonathan’s second public appearance as a couple at an event this month.

Previously, the pair had stepped out together for the 7th African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on March 3rd.

On the red carpet, Jonathan got candid about his relationship with Meagan, telling Extra: ‘We’re in love… We’re doing good, thanks for asking.’

Meagan chimed in too, saying, ‘We’re doing great. God’s good.’