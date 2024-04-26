Adebayor, Drogba, Diouf visit Elysée Palace upon French president’s invitation

Emmanuel Adebayor, former skipper of the Squirrels of Togo, has celebrated his humble background from the West African country to being invited to the French presidency.

The former Arsenal man shared photos of his visit to the Palais de l’Elysée, the French presidency, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

He was in Paris to participate in a charity game by Varieties CF, a group seeking to raise funds for sick children.

Adebayor was captured at the French presidency along with other African football giants like Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf.

He captioned the post dated April 24, 2024; “SEA, from “Kodjoviakopé” to the “Palais de l’Elysée”. Humbled to be invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to the Palais de l’Elysée, surrounded by legends.

“A reminder that no matter where you come from, believe in yourself and your dreams. Anything is possible with perseverance and belief.”

The game was played at the Stade Bernard Giroux.

Other notables who graced the game were Ruud Gullit, Eden Hazard, Arsene Wenger, Marcel Desailly, Robert Pires, Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps.