“Ailing abductor” pleads guilty to escaping from jail

The Lusaka Magistrates Court will next Monday hand down a sentence to “ailing abductor” James Bwalya for escaping from lawful custody.

Bwalya pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Keagan Litiya this morning.

The 23-year old is facing countless other charges of rape, abduction and assault among other grave cases where he is co-charged with his childhood best friend Matthews Sikaonga.

Bwalya is co-charged with two other inmates namely Henry Phiri and Christopher Nchenge who equally pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody.

It is reported that the trio breached Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility security and enjoyed brief freedom before they were recaptured.

For their bravado of attempting to escape a maximum detention facility, prison authorities are said to have rewarded the trio with the mother of all prison beatings.

In order to quicken Bwalya’s healing process so that he can undergo trial before the High Court, prison officers accorded some much needed exercise as they walked him from the courts back to his lodging facility in the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility.

CAPTION: Bwalya with fellow jail breakers at the Lusaka Magistrate Court are led to Lusaka Central Correctional Facility after they pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody.

By Story and picture by Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba