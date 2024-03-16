ALL PROVINCES TO GET PUBLIC UNIVERSITY – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that Government will work towards ensuring that every province in Zambia has a public university.

Speaking at the launch of the National Youth Policy in Lusaka yesterday, the President said his administration will put more money in education.

He said it is unacceptable for some provinces not to have a single public university. Western, Southern, North-Western, Eastern, Northern and Luapula provinces do not have any public universities.

President Hichilema said the introduction of the free education policy has reduced child marriages and teen pregnancies.

He condemned some people who are allegedly planning to remove the free education policy if they form government.

Former president Edgar Lungu is on record condemning the introduction of free education by the New Dawn administration.

President Hichilema said Government will continue to invest and promote quality education for everyone.

He said education is the best investment and it will continuously and sustainably be given to Zambian youth and children to better their future.

“Do you want someone to come back and remove free education? Do you want someone to come back and remove meal allowances?” the President asked the audience.

President Hichilema also announced that his government will award student bursaries to other public universities that are not benefitting such as Levy Mwanawasa Medical University (LMMU).

He challenged the youth to take up various opportunities by harnessing the vast potentials they possess.

The President said the New Dawn government will do more than it is currently doing for the youth and they should take the opportunities being availed to them seriously.

“There is time for everything, when it’s time for school, pay attention, excel in various opportunities you have,” he said.

“Aspire to run your own business, work and train towards running your own business.”- Zambia Daily Mail