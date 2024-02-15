ALLIANCES ARE WELCOME-SOCIALIST PARTY

Lusaka, Thursday (15th February, 2024)

Following persistent media queries on the stance of the Socialist Party with regards to Political Party Alliances, we wish to respond as follows:

1. As a party we strongly believe in solidarity and inclusive leadership because it is our firm belief that no single person can resolve the numerous economic challenges that Zambians are grappling with today. This is the more reason why we have continued to engage other political parties and other stakeholders on issues of common interest.

2. We would like to categorically state that as a political party we are not averse to political alliances, however, no one in the Socialist Party not even the President nor the Central Committee has the mandate to unilaterally commit the party into political alliances; only the party’s National Congress has the constitutional authority to make a decision on this matter.

3. The party will be going to the National Congress this year, were the issue of alliances will be tabled and decided.

4. In the mean time we shall continue to engage all political players and other stakeholders in our quest to provide alternative leadership and credible checks and balances to the ruling party.

Issued by Brian Hapunda, Media Director.