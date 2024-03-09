ALLOW HON. KALIMI TO RECOVER-CHIEF MAKASA

…he has made good progress so far…

Chief Makasa Rejects False Reports about Malole Seat

Kasama-9th March 2024

Mr. Bwalya Nkula, who reigns as Chief Makasa of the Bemba people in Mungwi district, has expressed surprise at reports suggesting that he signed or approved a petition to declare vacant Malole Constituency seat.

He rejected the suggestion and explained that he received UPND officials that paid a courtesy call on him.

He further discouraged them when they brought up the matter of the area MP, as Mr. Robert Kalimi was making good progress in his recovery.

Chief Makasa said he was happy with the great progress that has been made by Hon. Kalimi and wished him full recovery.

He therefore warned those attempting to bring divisions and disunity in the district to stop the practice.

Chief Makasa advised political parties to concentrate on pushing the agenda of the development of the country.

Malole Member of Parliament, Hon. Robert Kalimi was involved in a near-fatal accident in July 2023. He was hospitalised in South Africa for medical treatment.

Hon. Kalimi returned last week and has achieved tremendous recovery process.

However, last week, the UPND curculated a petition to residents of the Constituency for them to sign demanding that the seat be declared vacant as the current holder was allegedly incapacitated.