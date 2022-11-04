Already we are saying the cost of living high. What will happen if we under produce this season?- Kampyongo

ALREADY WE ARE SAYING THE COST OF LIVING HIGH – KAMPYONGO

… our poor farmers who feed the nation are made to share fertilizer in medas (small sized buckets).

Lusaka…. Friday, November 4, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The opposition Patriotic Front has bemoaned the delayed distribution of farming inputs for the 2022 – 2023 farming season.

And Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has alleged that farmers are made to share fertilizer in a small sized bucket which locals call meda.

The lawmaker feared that the country’s poverty level would escalate further if farmers will not be able to produce adequately this month.

Hon Kampyongo also argued that the Agriculture Minister’s statement that the country is secure is false.

He said people would be buying mealie meal at about K50 if the country indeed had more than enough maize.

The Chief Whip called out the Minister and told him not to hide behind his finger and think that things are well.

“Our poor farmers who feed the nation are made to share fertilizer in medas (small sized buckets). The meda has come back for our farmers. What this will do is a challenge that we must all try to avoid,” he said.

“Already we are saying the cost of living high. What will happen if we under produce this season? If the maize in the country was enough we would be buying meali meal at K50. The Minister of Agriculture should not hide behind the finger and think that things are well.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker also expressed concern over scandalous activities happening at the Ministry of health.

He demanded that Zambians should be told where the medicine that President Hakainde Hichilema said were procured and that would last a year where.

Hon Kampyongo said this when he and other PF MPs addressed the media today.

