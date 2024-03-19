AMAECHI MUONAGOR: NOLLYWOOD LEGEND BEGS FOR HELP WITH KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

A social media video showing Nollywood comedy legend Amaechi Muonagor in poor health and begging for financial help has shocked many Nigerians.

He can be seen in bed with a bandage on his chest, barely able to talk.

Another actor, sitting next to him, explains that Muonagor needs money to pay for a kidney transplant.

The news comes as Nigerians are still mourning the death of Nollywood star John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, who also needed medical help.

In the video, released on Monday, a clearly distressed Muonagor, rasps in the Igbo language: “Igbo people, I greet you all.”

He is unable to continue and actor Kingsley Orji takes over explaining that the veteran performer is suffering from kidney-related issues

During his career Muonagor has appeared in dozens of films, including Aki and Paw Paw, one of his most famous roles where he played the father of two mischief-making, over-exuberant teenagers.

-bbcafrica S