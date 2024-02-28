Amb. Elias Munshya urges Lungu to retire

Envoy urges Lungu to retire

ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand has described as “reckless” former president Edgar Lungu’s remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema may be “ousted” from office before the 2026 general elections.

In a posting on Facebook, Dr Elias Munshya said Lungu’s statement had “rightfully shocked” the nation, and called on the former president to consider retiring from politics.

“Such statements, deemed reckless, warrant unequivocal condemnation from every Zambian,” said High Commissioner Munshya. “Our nation stands as a symbol of peace within the region and across Africa, celebrated for its history of peaceful transitions of power among four different ruling parties over the last 60 years.”

Dr Munshya said the voice of Zambia’s people had consistently shaped the country’s democracy, most notably when in 2021, when Lungu was democratically defeated at the ballot box by a margin of one million votes.

“This significant electoral loss seems to have led Mr. Lungu to a path of non-acceptance, manifesting in efforts to destabilize his peaceful successor,” High Commissioner Munshya said. “As we commemorate Zambia’s 60th Anniversary of Independence and honour the centenary of founding President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity and the perpetuation of peace.”

Dr Munshya urged Lungu to retire from active politics.

“His continued expressions of bitterness and inflammatory rhetoric are not conducive to the well-being of our beloved country,” stated High Commissioner Munshya. “Let us move forward together, upholding the principles that have allowed Zambia to thrive as a beacon of democracy and tranquillity in Africa.”-The Mole