Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Says splinter Parties Likely To Emerge From PF After Forthcoming General Conference

SPLINTER PARTIES LIKELY TO EMERGE FROM PF AFTER FORTHCOMING GENERAL CONFERENCE

By Chileshe Mwango

Patriotic Front Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has charged that splinter parties in the former ruling party are likely to emerge after the forth coming party General Conference slated for March 2023.

Mr. Mwamba has since proposed that the party leadership meets with all the presidential candidates and provide guidelines that will result in uniting the party after a substantive party president is elected.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday’s edition of the let the people talk programme on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr. Mwamba says the campaigns ahead of the general conference can be divisive hence the need to ensure all the prospecting candidates come together and agree to remain united.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba has also clarified that while the K200, 000 party presidential nomination fee could be looked at as exorbitant, the amount was aimed at raising funds for holding of the conference.

The Patriotic Front Central Committee has prescribed the last Saturday and Sunday of March, 2023 as provisional days under which the General Conference will be held.

PHOENIX NEWS