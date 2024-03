AMOS CHANDA, WIFE AND IN LAW SENT TO JAIL FOR SEVEN MONTHS FOR ALLEGED INSULTS

FORMER State House press aide Amos Chanda, his wife and sister-in-law have been jailed seven months for obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers who were conducting a search at this house.

They have also been fined K185 for insulting the officers.

The court rebuked the trio for insulting officers who were merely performing their duties through a court order.