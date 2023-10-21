Former Bill 10 advocate, YALI Executive Director and Patriotic Front sympathizer, Andrew Ntewewe has died.



Mr. Ntewewe passed on in the early hours of Saturday morning at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.



Funeral gathering is in Chilenje, near Kalomo Road. More details of the funeral will be provided later.

His childhood friend, Isaac Mwanza has confirmed the death of Mr Ntewewe in a Facebook Post this morning

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

On behalf of the Ntewewe and Maphenduka families, i wish to announce and confirm that a dear brother, childhood friend and colleague, Andrew Ntewewe, passed on in the early hours of this morning from the University Teaching Hospital.

Funeral gathering is in Chilenje, near Kalomo Road. More details of the funeral will be provided later.

Dearly missed.

Isaac Mwanza