ANDYFORD BANDA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION INTO THE THEFT OF OVER 200 BAGS OF GMO MEALIE MEAL AT KASUMBALESA BORDER

By Bwalya Kampamba

Opposition People’s Alliance for Change has called for thorough investigation into the theft of over 200 Bags of Genetically Modified Organism-GMO mealie meal meant for export.

In an interview with #5Fm-News Party leader Andyford Banda has demanded a detailed report to highlight what has been happening at the border post and the people involved in the scandal.

212 bags of Eagles imported mealie meal meant for export to the Democratic Republic of Congo have been stolen at the Zambia National Service-ZNS Warehouse at Kasumbalesa Border in Chililabombwe ,which Mr Banda has described as an organized crime which has been going on for some time.

