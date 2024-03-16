ANGELA NYIRENDA RE-ISSUES ‘MALO ABWINO’

As she celebrates her 20 years in music, Angela Nyirenda is releasing her debut album ‘Malo Abwino’ through various online platforms.

Angela says the release of the album is on request from fans.

“In response to your positive feedback on certain albums, we have chosen to kick off with the release of the ‘Malo Abwino’ album on all digital platforms on the 19th of this month [March], as we continue celebrating my 20th anniversary in the music industry,” she said on her socials.

Twenty years ago, Angela Nyirenda caught the attention of the nation with her soulful voice and indeed captivating stage presence. And looks.

Her debut album had songs like ‘Nipempako Ma Key’, ‘Malo Abwino’, ‘Ubwinga’, ‘Nzimu Na Uchi’ and ‘Chikondi Chako’.

The Chipata-born singer is said to have been a regular performer at variety shows back home, mainly as a break-dancer and crooner of R&B hits.

But encouraged by her mother, who was a talented singer herself, she moved to Lusaka to find fame and pursue a college education. Her career would take off when she met the Sakala Brothers, whom she joined initially as a backing vocalist.

But you couldn’t keep such a talent behind. With Moses Sakala as her producer, manager and main songwriter, she released ‘Malo Abwino’, to critical acclaim.

The album combined traditional songs of tribes across Zambia with original compositions, including the title track, which was originally written by her mother.

Oh, and lest you forget, Angela also established herself as a fashion icon with her long trademark African print dresses and skirts, and tied headgear. One music mogul said she was “everyone’s version of an ideal mother”. And you wouldn’t argue with that!