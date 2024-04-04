Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury this year – Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn 

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua will fight Tyson Fury later this year, but warned the Gypsy King must beat Oleksandr Usyk first.

Hearn disclosed this while answering a question about darts prodigy Luke Littler during a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

A Battle of Britain bout between the two heavyweight superstars has been talked about for some time now and it finally looks set to happen.

Joshua is said to be waiting to announce his next opponent after knocking out former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou last month.

‘Because the darts Championship happens in December and January, I’m gonna say that Fury vs AJ happens this year,’ he said.

‘So I’m gonna say Fury vs AJ [happens first].’

Joshua and Fury had both previously signed off on a fight, but it was later cancelled as talks between the two camps eventually broke down and Fury instead fought Deontay Wilder in a trilogy showdown.

Meanwhile, Usyk shocked the division by twice beating Joshua to claim the Brit’s previous championship belts.

‘Everybody wants to see this fight and on August 12, Anthony Joshua will fight Dillion Whyte, after that he will fight Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia and then after that it has to be Tyson Fury’ said Hearn.

Tyson Fury turned down the Usyk fight, the mort important fight in boxing, the undisputed heavyweight worl d championship to fight an MMA fighter who has never had a fight before in his life.

‘We have to be honest, Fury cares about one thing only, the money.’

The 44-year-old later explained that Fury must beat both Usyk and Joshua to be a true boxing great, adding: ‘He has to beat Usyk and he has to beat Anthony Joshua, particularly Usyk.’