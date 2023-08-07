APC ADMONISH GOVERNMENT LEADERS FOR ISSUING RECKLESS AND PROVOCATIVE STATEMENT

We find the statement attributed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to be extremely provocative and insensitive to the plight of the majority suffering Zambians.



It is totally an absurdity for government to suggest that citizens should just get maize and have it milled as a response to the high prices of mealie meal obtaining in the Country.



To deny the rising prices of essential commodities in the country speaks to the extent that the UPND leadership has lost touch with reality.

Given this attitude, it will be extremely difficult for this government to find solutions to the forever rising food prices.

The statement issued by the Minister is tantamount to mocking citizens.



In a nutshell the UPND government is contributing to the rising cost of mealie meal in the country through its insatiable appetite for making profits through the reckless export of the mealie meal to Congo DRC.



No responsible government can deprive its own people the opportunity to access cheaper mealie meal but instead opt to export it to other countries in order to make profit.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress(APC)