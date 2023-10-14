Home Obituary Archbishop Dr. PR Ndhlovu, Overseer of BIGOCA has passed on

Archbishop Dr. PR Ndhlovu, Overseer of BIGOCA has passed on

Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) Mourns the Death of Former General Overseer and one of the Founders Bishop Peter Ndlovu.
God’s comfort to the family and the church.

