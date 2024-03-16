Archbishop Mpundu Arrives In USA To Seek Audience With US Govt Officials

MPUNDU TO SEEK GOVT AUDIENCE IN USA
Information has emerged that Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu will seek audience with officials in the USA government during his ongoing visit in that country, in attempts to escalate his misgivings against Hichilema’s administration.
But Bishop Mpundu’s colleague in OCIDA, Ambassador Lesley Mbula has asked his president Mpundu and member Brebner Changala to resign… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mpundu-to-seek-govt-audience-in-usa-over-democratic-erosion-and-other-abuses-by-upnd-administration/
The story look like a concoction unless the Emeritus Archbishop of the Lusaka Archdiocese of the Catholic Church is completely bonkers. The US Federal Government deals ordinarily with state parties and not individuals. The USA has its man here Ambassador Michael Gonzales. They know exactly what’s going on. Besides that, there are US universities with departments that focus on Africa. They collect data on Africa in a way that would amaze the retired prelate.
I tend to agree with you ba Gunner. Whoever the originator of this story is, he is up to no good.
Probably trying very hard to make the Archbishop appear unreasonable.
If it’s true the Archbishop is in the US, he has done well. God help us before we end up like Zimbabwe because of dictatorship!