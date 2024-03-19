Archbishop Mpundu Fails To Meet Senior Us Officials Over His Crusade To Have Zambia Put On Economic Sanctions

TELESPHORE MPUNDU FAILS TO MEET SENIOR US OFFICIALS OVER HIS CRUSADE TO HAVE ZAMBIA PUT ON ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

Archbishop Emeritus Tresphore Mpundu was sent to the United States of America by Edgar Lungu to lobby for sanctions against President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, but so far failing any senior officials there.

Mpundu is in America with a view to make Zambians suffer like the Zimbabwean citizens are currently suffering. He’s more than 80 years now and may not feel the full impact of any sanctions in his life time at his age.

Sent by Edgar Lungu with the likes of Brebner Changala, Chris Zumani Zimba, Emmanuel Mwamba, and other PF leaders, Mpundu is now basically stranded in the US as officials are busy with other serious engagements around Israel and GAZA conflict and the Russian war against Ukraine.

It’s so far understood that President Hakainde Hichilema has ordered the Zambian mission in the US to help the Bishop and help him as he is lost in various government offices.

“Can you imagine someone has come here (Telesphore Mpundu) to scandalise the Zambian government of Hakainde Hichilema but it’s now Mr. Hichilema himself trying to assist him. These people are hypocrites. We thought they would be going to Socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and others, but they are coming to countries they call imperialists”, sources said