Argentina president Javier Milei blames work pressure for splitting from ‘lioness’ girlfriend Fatima Florez

The love life of Argentinian president Javier Milei has taken a new twist after he blamed work pressures for a split from his ‘lioness’ celebrity girlfriend.

The politician was last seen together with Argentinian actress and comedian, Fatima Florez, 43, in Miami on Wednesday last week as riots broke out on the streets of Buenos Aires in protest at public spending cuts in a country where 40 percent of the people live in poverty.

The couple boasted of their relationship after going public in July last year with Milei, 53, insisting ‘I am very in love’ with her.

But he said their conflicting schedules had placed too much strain on them as he announced the end of their relationship over the weekend.

‘As a result of the overwhelming professional success that Fatima, of whom I am extremely proud, is experiencing, she has received numerous job offers to work both in the United States and in Europe,’ he wrote on social media.

‘This, added to the complex task that I am facing today and that the Argentines have entrusted me with, has led us to live apart, making it impossible for us to have the relationship as a couple that we would like to have, despite how much we love each other.

‘That is why we decided to end our relationship and maintain a bond of friendship given how much we feel for each other and how much we love, respect and admire each other.’

Florez has yet to respond publicly to the announcement .

In December 2022, two months before she separated from her then-husband of 22 years, they appeared in a popular talk show.

During the interview, Fatima playfully told the politician: ‘You are too alone for your important role.’

Two months later they came back to the same talk show and Florez explained: ‘We started talking on Instagram and we started seeing each other much later.

‘It came very naturally. It was very little by little. I was in Uruguay, working, and we started writing to each other.’

Also in the interview, Argentina’s new president said: ‘I am very in love’. The pair described their love as ‘exotic’.

Fatima then went on to explain how she officially separated from her husband on her birthday in February – likening it to the historic Battle of San Lorenzo in 1813.

Florez said in January that she was ‘hooked on Javier’.

‘Even when we are far apart, we are very close,’ she said

‘And when we are close, we are close, we are explosive, explosive, you know what I mean?’

He has taken bizarre stances on a range of issues, including the organ trade. The president said he was in favor of allowing the sale of organs between private parties, claiming: ‘it’s just another market.’

‘If women can have control over their bodies, why not everybody else,’ he said.

He also says he has no issue with sex work being legal, previously saying: ‘I don’t see anything wrong with paying for sex. It’s a free transaction.’