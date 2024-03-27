Argentina without Messi, what is it like? Mac Allister tells squad and opponent attitude

Alexis Mac Allister provided insight into how Argentina operates in the absence of Lionel Messi, acknowledging that opponents tend to be more apprehensive when the captain is present.

The Liverpool midfielder suggested that La Albiceleste strives to showcase greater strength when Messi is not on the field, indicating that rivals perceive them as a more formidable force with the 37-year-old involved.

Messi recently withdrew from international friendlies due to an injury sustained in a CONCACAF Champions Cup game for Inter Miami against Nashville.

Consequently, he missed subsequent matches for his club and opted not to join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for friendly fixtures.

Speaking to ESPN, Mac Allister said, “We always focus a lot on the group and the team. We know that when Leo is not there, we have to become even stronger because we don’t have that player who, when things go wrong, can save us.

“We know that when Leo is there, they (rivals) are a little more afraid; it is normal. We also have players who play for big clubs in Europe and when they see the Argentine National Team, they know that it is not going to be an easy match and that’s what we want. We want to do our best so that the rival has a difficult day.”

Following their 3-0 win over El Salvador, the reigning world champions are preparing to play against Costa Rica in their next friendly match, set for Wednesday.