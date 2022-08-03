ARMY COMMANDER PROMOTES BARBARA BANDA

Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi has promoted Barbara Banda to the rank of Sergeant.

The Copper Queen has been promoted together with other Green Buffaloes Women Club players who featured in the just ended Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Sergent Barbra Banda!

And the Army Commander urged the players not to relent as they prepare for the World Cup next year.

He told the Copper Queens that the Command will support Shepolopolo in the TotalEnegies CAF Women’s Championship league, COSAFA Qualifiers to be held in South Africa this Month.

Meanwhile, as the team prepares for the World Cup, Sergeant Banda called on the team mates to maintain high levels of discipline.