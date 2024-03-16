ARREST AT 10HRS, IN COURT AT 14HRS – HH

Not for the first time, President Hakainde Hichilema has repeated his directive to police and other law enforcement agencies to stop arresting suspects without undertaking thorough investigations.

The head of State has further advised that police bond is a right to anyone and should be given if the case in bondable, and that cases should be processed swiftly and be taken to court.

Addressing Parliament on progress made in the application of national values and principles yesterday, the President said Government is committed to and will continue maintaining law and order in the country as this is important for social order and economic development.

“We, therefore, thank our citizens across the country for maintaining peace this far,” he said.

“We particularly thank our citizens in areas where we have had ward by-elections for the peaceful atmosphere that existed. It was gratifying to see members of opposing political parties freely mingling during their campaigns including in Shiwang’andu of Muchinga Province, which was a volatile area just a few years ago.

“I also want to take this opportunity to direct the police and other agencies, again, to conduct thorough investigations before arresting anybody.

“If you have no case, let them be. And when arrests are made, and if the case is bondable, release the suspect. I want to see a situation where, if possible, an arrest is made at 10:00 hours and the matter is taken to court at 14:00 hours within the same day.”- Zambia Daily Mail