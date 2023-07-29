ARSENAL LEGEND IAN WRIGHT TELLS OFF NIGERIAN 🇳🇬 FOR NOT PAYING MATCH BONUSES

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright calls out NFF to pay Nigeria women’s team match bonuses amid ongoing dispute after their World Cup victory against Australia

Earlier this month, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr Mohammed Sanusi told them their match bonuses £15,760 (AUS$30,000) for participation in the group stages of the tournament had been cancelled by the federation.

The team had even threatened to go on strike for the first match of the competition against Canada, who are also in the middle of a pay dispute with their own FA seeking equal pay and support with the men’s team.

After their stunning 3-2 win against hosts Australia, Wright took to Twitter to send out his message of support for the Super Falcons.

‘Pay them!!!!!!’ he wrote.