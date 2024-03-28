Assault On Democracy; Suspension Of Hon. Mundubile And Hon. chisenga For 30 Days- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY; SUSPENSION OF HON. MUNDUBILE AND HON.CHISENGA FOR 30 DAYS

…the Speaker by her action has perpetrated assault on Democracy joining her boss, President Hichilema in the schemes…

Lusaka-Thursday, 28th March 2024

It is shocking that the National Assembly, as presided over by the Speaker, Hon.Nellie Mutti and her two deputies; Hon.Attractor Malungo Chisangano and Hon. Moses Frank Moyo, has become a common place to slaughter freedom of expression, parliamentary privildge and Democracy.

The 30 day suspension of Mporokoso MP, Hon. Brian Mundubile and Mambilima MP, Hon. Jean Chisenga, for exercising the right to freely express themselves is an affront to our Democracy.

This action follows other recent punitive actions meted out and clearly aimed at members of the Opposition.

Freedom of speech entails that a Member of Parliament may state whatever he or she

thinks fit in debate, without fear of being sued or prosecuted in the course

of the proceedings of the House or indeed without receiving punishment from any of the House Committees.

It is now public knowledge that Hon. Nellie Mutti has become a clear danger to our Democracy as she has turned the House into a tyrannical fuss where MPs are repeatedly gagged or regularly punished and denied benefits by barring them,on prolonged periods, from the House.

The Speaker, as

guardian of the dignity and privileges of the House fails these duties when she refuses to be fair,to be impartial or to be objective.

The Speaker regularly abuses the authority she is vested with, by frequently punishing members of the Opposition and Independent MPs.

She also repeatedly refuses to act on complaints of misconduct and insults committed by MPs from the Ruling Party and laid by members of the Opposition.

She has allowed the House to descend into a place of disorder and circus.

However we are not surprised by her conduct as this as delibaretly intended by President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Hichilema chose a candidate, who is facing serious criminal charges that have never been exhausted.

This thereby weakens her in the discharge of her duties and in eyes of the public.

In our view and from the onset, Ms Mutti was not fit to preside over a serious institution of Democracy such as Parliament until the charges of criminal conduct were extinguished.

In our view, President Hichilema chose Mutti because of her very weaknesses, to manipulate and make her compliant to his dictatorial and tyrannical tendencies and goals, and to do his bidding in his quest to firmly control all arms of Government.

Zambians must remember that no one will defend their democracy other than themselves.

Zambians must reject the emerging dictatorship that is strangling democracy at a far faster rate than any previous government has done to it before.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT