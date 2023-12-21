ATTEMPTS TO STIFLE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES AND TARGET THE KUM’AWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION(KDC)

It has come to our attention that Hon Sunday Chanda, the Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, has chosen to be used by the UPND Government to move a motion in Parliament with the intent of banning all provincial groupings advocating for development. This move, which seems to target the KUM’AWA Development Coalition, is not only immature but also unfortunate as it infringes on the rights of individuals from different provinces to come together and work towards development while engaging with civic leaders, Members of Parliament and Government at large.

We would like to remind Mr Chanda that his duty is to uplift the lives of the people of Kanchibiya, who are currently facing numerous challenges such as expensive mealie meal, fuel shortages, and a scarcity of farming inputs among other challenges. Instead of focusing on motions that address these pressing issues in his constituency, he has chosen to propose a motion that is regressive and detrimental to the development aspirations of the people he represents. It is essential for Mr Chanda to understand that the people he serves have the right to voice their concerns and work collectively towards a better future.

Furthermore, we are made aware of the allegations that a team led by Mr George Kanyamula Zulu and Mr Judge Ngoma, which has been dispatched to Eastern Province with the aim of disrupting the activities and formation of the KUM’AWA Development Coalition (KDC). Their attempts to tarnish the reputation of this innocent movement, whose objective is to discover the developmental potential of the province and engage with key stakeholders, including councilors, MPs, and the government, is both disheartening and regrettable.

We urge the people of Eastern Province not to entertain individuals like Mr Zulu and Mr Ngoma, as their motives seem to revolve solely around personal interests and their own financial gain, rather than considering the much-needed development and welfare of the people of Eastern Province. It is alleged that these individuals, who ironically hail from Eastern Province, are attempting to entice chiefs, the church, and the inhabitants of Eastern Province into denouncing the formation of the KUM’AWA Development Coalition (KDC). Such actions are profoundly saddening and unfortunate, as it demonstrates that these individuals are willing to compromise their integrity for personal advantages.

We call upon all stakeholders, including the government and our leaders, to support and encourage efforts towards sustainable development and the enhancement of the welfare of all Zambians. We hope that Hon Sunday Chanda will reconsider his stance and prioritize motions that will genuinely address the pressing needs and aspirations of the people he represents. Let us work together for the betterment of our beloved nation.

Chanoda Ngwira

Interim SPOKESPERSON

KUM’AWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION