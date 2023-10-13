Attorney General Urges Dismissal of Lusambo’s Petition Against Economic and Financial Crimes Court

Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, has called upon the Constitutional Court to reject the petition submitted by former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court. Attorney General Kabesha labeled the petition as ill-fated and without foundation.

In a hearing before the Constitutional Court, Mr. Kabesha firmly countered Mr. Lusambo’s assertion that the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court violates Articles 120 and 266 of the Constitution. Mr. Kabesha argued that the Economic and Financial Crimes Court had been established administratively, similar to the Gender-Based Violence Fast Track Court and Fast Track Traffic Court.

Mr. Kabesha presented his arguments before the Constitutional Court today, emphasizing that the Economic and Financial Crimes Court’s establishment followed administrative procedures and was in line with other specialized court divisions.

However, Mr. Lusambo remained steadfast in his claim that the creation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was in violation of Articles 120 and 266 of the Constitution. Represented by his lawyer, Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu and Company, Mr. Lusambo pointed to Article 133, Sub-article 2, which, he contended, did not include the Economic and Financial Crimes Court in the list of divisions of the High Court.

Mr. Lusambo’s legal challenge comes in the wake of a previous plea he made before the Lusaka High Court in February. In that plea, he sought to halt the trials conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court in a case where he is facing charges related to the possession of assets believed to be proceeds of criminal activities.

The former Lusaka Province Minister has consistently argued that the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court lacks constitutional backing, and he has taken legal action to address this matter.