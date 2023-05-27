Aubameyang U-Turn On International Retirement A Nightmare For DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo will have to prepare to deal with the threat of English Premier League star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in next month’s crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the Chelsea striker came out of international retirement to return to the Gabon squad.

On Wednesday, Gabonese national team coach Patrice Neveu released his squad for the June 18 encounter against the Leopards with Aubameyang part of the 23-man roaster.

Aubameyang quit his international career last year in May but has since rescinded his decision following a meeting with the Republican President Ali Bongo Ondimba earlier this month.

The 33-year old French-born marksman now looks set to lead the Panthers in the crucial Group I fixture against the DR Congo set to be played at Franceville Stadium next month.

Neveu has all recalled a host of his key players including midfielder Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers in England, Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC in the MLS as well as Aaron Boupendza among others.

Meanwhile, DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre is also set to announce his squad for the encounter against the Panthers in the coming days.

DR Congo desperately need to win against Gabon next month to boost their chances of qualifying for the AFCON in Ivory Coast as they currently sit bottom of Group I with 4 points while the Panthers lead the group with 7 points.

Sudan and Mauritania occupy second and third places on 6 and 5 points respectively.