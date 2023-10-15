AUDIO: Stop Insulting Us, President Hichilema Tells UPND Members In Whatsapp Blogs

Listen to the attached audio.

STOP INSULTING US, HICHILEMA TELLS UPND MEMBERS IN WHATSAPP BLOGS

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS EXPRESSED CONCERNS OVER DIRECTION OF DEBATE IN UPND BLOGS REGARDING ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL ISSUES.

HICHILEMA HAS SPOKEN TO UPND MEMBERS IN WHATSAPP BLOGS TO RESPOND TO RISING DISCONTENT, USE OF ABUSIVE LANGUGAGE AGAINST MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS AND THE STRONG CRITICISM COMING FROM UPND OWN MEMBERS.

HE SAYS HE HAS PERSONALLY SUPPORTED THE UPND SINCE 1997 WHEN THE PARTY WAS FORMED BEFORE IT WAS OFFICIALLY REGISTRED IN 1998.

HE HAS EXPLAINED THAT HE HAS IMPLEMENTED POLICIES TO LIFT THE LIVES OF ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.

HE SAYS HE WOULD NOT ABANDON THE UPND PARTY AND HE HOPES IT WILL OUTLIVE HIM.

HE HAS CAUTIONED UPND WHATSAPP ADMINISTRATORS TO STOP AND REMOVE THOSE INSULTING THE PRESIDENT AND OTHER LEADERS ON BLOGS.