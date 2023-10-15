AUDIO: Stop Insulting Us, President Hichilema Tells UPND Members In Whatsapp Blogs

Listen to the attached audio.
STOP INSULTING US, HICHILEMA TELLS UPND MEMBERS IN WHATSAPP BLOGS
PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS EXPRESSED CONCERNS OVER DIRECTION OF DEBATE IN UPND BLOGS REGARDING ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL ISSUES.
HICHILEMA HAS SPOKEN TO UPND MEMBERS IN WHATSAPP BLOGS TO RESPOND TO RISING DISCONTENT, USE OF ABUSIVE LANGUGAGE AGAINST MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS AND THE STRONG CRITICISM COMING FROM UPND OWN MEMBERS.
HE SAYS HE HAS PERSONALLY SUPPORTED THE UPND SINCE 1997 WHEN THE PARTY WAS FORMED BEFORE IT WAS OFFICIALLY REGISTRED IN 1998.
HE HAS EXPLAINED THAT HE HAS IMPLEMENTED POLICIES TO LIFT THE LIVES OF ZAMBIAN PEOPLE.
HE SAYS HE WOULD NOT ABANDON THE UPND PARTY AND HE HOPES IT WILL OUTLIVE HIM.
HE HAS CAUTIONED UPND WHATSAPP ADMINISTRATORS TO STOP AND REMOVE THOSE INSULTING THE PRESIDENT AND OTHER LEADERS ON BLOGS.
The trouble is that the president himself uses insults and unpalatable language sometimes.
He that rises by the sword, shall fall by the sword.
Tamulati, it’s just 2 years and you are being insulted by your own members, how about ku ma last. It just proves that you are very bad managers! You have very bad managerial attributes, especially with Nkombo and Mweetwa telling off their own members. And Hichilema using insults in public, coupled with hunger affecting Zambians. Those things you sing about, employing teachers, nurses , every government before you has done so, so that’s no an achievement. Actually it puts more pressure on the treasury when you employ professions that are consumption based. They are adding no immediate value to the economy! Napsa part payment is like when a child cries you give a sweet, the child will finish that sweet, and start crying again. So that not an achievement to sing about. People got K20,000 part payment , bought groceries, paid school fees, paid rentals and it’s end of story. Its not free education when pupils still have to buy school uniforms, pencils, rulers, books, pay boarding fees! So I don’t know your campaigns Will be like in 2026, because fertilizers , Fisp has failed under your leadership because of too much corruption in Min of Agriculture, leading to hunger throughout the country. When your own members insult you, then you know tapali ichobe!
Point of correction, Sir, Professionals are not Consumption based it is insulting. I thought you should know better, they provide an essential Service, unlike a lot of us who are just Loafers and Free Loaders. Without Teachers and Doctors in our Institutions, us the Loafers will be the first ones to throw Tantrums that the Government has failed.
If you want not to be insulted then do the things you pledged to do for the betterment of the nation. You only get insulted when you deserve to be insulted.