AUTHORITIES SHUT DOWN CHILILABOMBWE RESTAURANT, ARRESTS OWNER OVER SHAWAMA HORROR

A 36 year old restaurant owner in Chililabombwe, is facing the chilling confines of police cells, where he will have ample time to reflect on the ingredients he used for his Shawarma which left a number of people hospitalised.

According to official information about 80 people are writhing in agony on clinic beds after consuming Shawarma served at Cribs Restaurant.

However, other reports indicated that the number of patients admitted for food poisoning had increased to over a hundred.

“A report was made to Chililabombwe police by sister in charge at Kakoso level one hospital where 53 patients were admitted after complaining of abnormal pain and vomiting after consuming Sharwama from the said restaurant (Cribs)” Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba revealed.

This led authorities to close down BRIGHT Kapasa Chileshe’s Cribs restaurant, a once-bustling eatery along Congo International Road.

Mweemba said after a police check in other health facilities it was discovered that similar complaints of patients falling ill consuming food bought at the same restaurant recorded.

Mweemba said police visited Grace Clinic and Lubengele Clinic where 10 and three patients were admitted respectively.

He added that 14 others were admitted at Konkola Mine Hospital to bring the total number of victims to 80.

Mweemba confirmed that Chileshe of Kamenza East, was detained in a local police cell.

Meanwhile the Chililabombwe Municipal Council Public Health Department added salt to the restaurant owner’s wounds as they shut down his establishment for investigations.

The Municipal Council assistant public relations manager Nambela Mwandia said the council in collaboration with the ministry of health is currently carrying out investigations on the matter

“The department together with the ministry of health is currently conducting an investigation and has collected samples for analysis” she said.

She has since urged the general public to remain calm as the council is urgently looking into the matter.

The condition of the patients has been reported to be stable.